What a great week I had while visiting my grandchildren in Boston. I arrived on Saturday afternoon for a week of fun with them.

Sunday was a damp day with some showers off and on but we did get to go to Ronan Park and run off some excess energy after having some Nana Ronie crafts at home.

 Monday was a downpour so we basically had to entertain ourselves all day with lots of coloring with the special rainbow pencils that I brought for them to color with.