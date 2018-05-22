Collins zeroes in on elder fraud, negotiating prescription costs
by Ruth Leubecker
As seniors struggle and veterans needs go unmet, Sen. Susan Collins continues to join forces with fellow senators in major efforts to achieve fairness on the playing field.
“Seniors who need assistance in managing their affairs should never be exploited and left destitute by an individual a court has appointed to protect them,” said Collins in a recent address on the abuse of power that guardians and others have over the elderly.