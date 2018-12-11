Collaborative book launch leads to new Washington County publishing enterprise
by Lura Jackson
Local author and life coach Lanette Pottle is making new strides in putting Washington County on the map of personal empowerment with the publication of her newest book, Small Steps Big Impact. In the creation of the book, Pottle collaborated with two other Washington County women, Laurel Robinson and Ashley Hinson Dahkal, and simultaneously developed her own publishing enterprise: Positivity Lady Press.