Cobscook students receive support from Gulf of Maine Research Institute

With support from Vital Signs grant from the Gulf of Maine Research Institute, high school students in Calais High School’s Cobscook Experiential Program will work on a data collection project in the East Machias and Orange River watersheds this school year. With help from Downeast Salmon Federation and guidance from university professors, students will collect data on changes in pH, water temperature, conductivity, dissolved oxygen, and turbidity at a variety of sites in both watersheds.