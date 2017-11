by Phil Stuart

The University of Maine at Machias (UMM) Clippers men’s soccer team ended it’s regular season at home Oct. 21 against the powerful University of Maine at Fort Kent Bengals.

The Clippers took a quick 1-0 lead over Billy Ashby’s Bengals when Lorenzo Segura scored at 6:38 on a Rudy Hassen assist.

The lead was short lived as the Bengals would score five unanswered goals to take a 5-1 lead into the halftime break.