by Phil Stuart

The University of Maine at Machias (UMM) Clipper Mens’ and womens’ soccer squads traveled to South Portland on Oct. 14 to play Yankee Small College Conference rival Southern Maine Community College.

The women came home with a 1-0 decision while the men had to settle for a 1-1 tie.

The Clipper men came out of the Southern Maine Community College game with a 6-7-2 overall mark and a 4-2-2 record in the Yankee Small College Conference.