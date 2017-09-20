Clipper squads open season

by Phil Stuart

The University of Maine at Machias men’s and women’s soccer squads opened their 2017 season on Sept. 2 at home against the Central Maine Community College Mustangs while the volleyball squad traveled to Bangor for a match-up with the College of St. Joseph’s at Newman Gym on the Husson University campus.

New UMM men’s soccer coach picked up his first win coaching the Clippers on opening day when his team hosted the Central Maine Community College Mustangs of Auburn.