Clipper squads getting ready

by Phil Stuart

The University of Maine at Machias (UMM) Clipper fall sports squads are busy working out at practice sessions, getting ready for their season openers in volleyball, women’s soccer and men’s soccer.

The women’s volleyball squad will be coached this season by veteran coach Amy Fritz, who is back as head coach after a two year absence.

The Clippers, who play in the Yankee Small College Conference, will open their season Aug. 30 at a preseason tourney at the University of new Brunswick in Fredericton.