Clipper sports action

by Phil Stuart

The University of Maine at Machias (UMM) Clipper’s men soccer and girls soccer and volleyball squads have been busy as of late with the season approximately at the halfway mark.

On Sept. 22 and 23, the men’s soccer squad headed north to play a pair of games.

On Sept. 22, the Clippers played the University of Maine at Presque Isle Owls in the Star City.

The Clippers fell behind early in the first half as Brandon Danforth of the Owls scored unassisted at the 8:03 mark to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.