by Phil Stuart

The University of Maine at Machias (UMM) Clippers men’s basketball squad entered the postseason on a high note with a road victory over the Central Maine Community College Mustangs in Auburn on Feb. 9.

The prior evening at Machias, UMM hosted the Bengals from UMFK at the Reynolds Center. The Bengals were dominant in this one with a 56 point first half offensive explosion to go along with 44 more in the second half en route to a 100-66 decision.