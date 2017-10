by Phil Stuart

The University of Maine at Machias Clipper men are off to a good start under first year coach, Joseph Tibbs.

After the season opening, 5-0 win over Central Maine Community College, the Clippers hosted Paul Smith’s College of New York and blanked the Bobcats 7-0.

Woodland’s Michael Grimanis scored a pair of goals and picked up a pair of assists.

Lorenzo Sequra and Haidar Al-Freihy also scored twice while Ridwan Hasson scored the other Clipper goals.