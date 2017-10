by Phil Stuart

The University of Maine at Machias (UMM) Lady Clippers soccer team have won four out of their last five contests and are now at the 500 mark 5-5-1 and 3-2-1 in the Yankee Small College Conference.

On Sept. 27, the Clippers avenged a 1-0 loss to Unity nine days earlier by defeating the Rams at home 1-0.

Megan Fromwillei of UMM scored unassisted 7.32 into the game which was the only offense by either team.

Aisling Farragher-Gemma made 4 saves for UMM