Clark and Kulig newest UMM Hall of Fame inductees

by Phil Stuart

Arnold Clark of Calais and Katherine Kulig of Ludlow, Massachusetts are the latest University of Maine at Machias (UMM) athletes to be inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony was held at the Reynolds Center on Oct.16.

Clark and Kulig join a list of former inductees that include Fred Reynolds, Tracy Keishner, Rich Larson, Elsie Larson, Drew Meredith, Barry Shrambam, Fran Plunkett-Robinson, Ordie Alley, Carol Lahaye, Dwight Ferry, Ralph Beal, Becky Tower and Billy Ashley.