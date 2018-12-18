Clamming on ‘Middle Ground’: Jonesport, Addison dispute town line

by Nancy Beal

For over a month, Jonesport selectmen have been talking about clamming in an area in Indian River between the northeast end of Addison’s Crowley Island and Jonesport’s Parker Point that has informally come to be called the “Middle Ground.” Six years ago, the two towns entered into an agreement on harvesting the muddy bottom that is exposed on low-drain tides and has been known to yield four to five bushels a tide during the winter when other flats are inaccessible.