Clam shells may give Atlantic salmon a boost

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

A public meeting scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 13 will give the community a chance to learn how the lowly clam shell could help save the endangered Atlantic salmon.

Hosted by the Downeast Salmon Federation (DSF), the hearing will be facilitated by the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). The DSF will be filing an application with the DEP for an experimental acid rain mitigation plan on a tributary of the East Machias River.