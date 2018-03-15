Cindy Knowles - Charlotte

Cindy Knowles, 57, passed away on March 1, 2018 at her home in Charlotte, Maine.

Cindy was born in Berwin, Illinois on March 16, 1960, the second daughter of Clinton and Sarah (Duval) DeLaby. She graduated from Downers Grove North High School in 1977. Cindy met her future husband, Peter, a chiropractic student from Maine, in 1980 in the basement of their apartment building while doing laundry. As she told the story, it was “love at first sight” and she immediately knew he was “The One.” They were married on July 4, 1981 and soon thereafter he whisked her off to Maine on the back of his motorcycle. Cindy was a dedicated mother to their five children who were her pride and joy.

She graduated from Washington County Community College in 2001 with an Associates degree in General Studies and again in 2003 with an Associates in Information Systems. She went on to pursue her Bachelor’s in History, graduating in 2010 from the University of Maine at Machias. She worked for many years with her husband in his chiropractic office in Machias. Of late, she enjoyed gardening, making dollhouses, fixing up her house, doing puzzles, and especially doting on her numerous young grandchildren. Her friendly disposition will be missed by her friends and family, patients, and the community.

Cindy is survived by her husband, Peter, her children, Michelle (Eric) Osterman of Silver Spring, Maryland, Benjamin (Laura Chadwick) of Calais, Megan (Charles) Sinclair of Charlotte, Steven (Mary Kate) of Romulus, New York, and Michael (Lena Kendall) of Saco, and her beloved grandchildren: Tristan (13), Carys (6), Rosalynn (6), Samuel (4), Seamus (3), Alec (2), Addilyn (2), Dashiell (1), and Jameson (4 months). She is also survived by her mother, Sarah DeLaby now of Pembroke, sister, Laura Paolinelli of Ormond Beach, Florida, and brothers, Michael DeLaby of Woodridge, Illinois, and Steven DeLaby of Pembroke.

In lieu of a formal service, an open house was held at Cindy’s home where friends and family reminisced and shared stories of Cindy. Arrangements by Mays Funeral Home, Calais & Eastport. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com