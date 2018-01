Students in Ms. Lichtenger’s grades 2 and 3 classroom were up to a STEM challenge before Christmas break. The students were given toothpicks and gumdrops and were told to build the tallest Christmas tree possible. The winning tree, which was 12 inches tall, was constructed by Matt B., Linus P. and Breonna C. All of the teams liked doing this challenge. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. Photo courtesy D. Wheeler