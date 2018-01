Dear Cat Lady,

Pebbles the kitten we got the kids for Christmas is hiding. What can we do?

Signed,

Kathy

Machias

Poor Pebbles. First let’s make her feel safe.

Christmas is generally is a busy and noisy time with lots hazards , not the best time to bring a new family member into house.

Give Pebbles a quiet, out of the way place with her litter pan, food, water, and maybe even a stuffed toy for her to snuggle. This would be an excellent start.