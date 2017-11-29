Christmas homes tour anchors a day of Eastport events

The 8th Annual Eastport Homes Christmas Tour, a holiday market with crafters at the Welcome Center, a visit from Santa Claus, a Christmas tree lighting at the Port Authority Building , lighting of ice candles (weather permitting) along the downtown stores and the breakwater, and a return of The Festival of Lights for Eastport’s boats, as well as a fundraiser for the Fuel Fund, Yule Fuel will all occur Saturday, Dec. 2. Sunday, Dec. 3 is the snow date for the home tour.