Christmas is coming, the geese are getting fat...

Volunteers came together last week to plan the Machias Community Christmas, scheduled to take place on Saturday, Dec. 2. Committees were formed to handle the annual parade, Voice of Downeast singing contest, decorations, children’s activities and more. Frosty the Snowman was also on hand, one of a dozen Christmas inflatables purchased in memory of Danny Manchester. The illuminated decorations will form Danny’s Village, which will surround the Machias town Christmas tree near Station 1898.