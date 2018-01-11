Machias

Chorus presents Winter Follies Revue

Quoddy Voices, Eastport Arts Center’s international community chorus, will present a Winter Follies show on Friday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. The show will be a welcome diversion from the icy doldrums of midwinter and a showcase for the myriad talents of the musicians who are part of the Quoddy Voices fold. 

The audience will be treated to musical performances of all kinds, ranging from chanteys to show tunes, as well as comical skits. Dalton Young will preside as master of ceremonies. There will also be the opportunity to socialize with choir members and friends after the show. 

Jan 11,2018
