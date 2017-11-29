Chorus to Premiere John Newell’s “Children of the Light”

Quoddy Voices, a community chorus formed in 2014, will present concerts on Friday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 10 at 3 p.m., at the Eastport Arts Center. The group’s program is titled “A Light in the Darkness” and it will feature the first performance of director John Newell’s recent work “Children of the Light.” The work is a nine movement cantata for chorus, soprano and baritone soloists, and piano for four hands, which “celebrates the light universal and the unity and dignity of all beings,” according to Newell.