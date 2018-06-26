Machias

Chinese policy changes filter down to Machias recycling center

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Last summer China notified the World Trade Organization that they would stop accepting 24 types of solid waste from other nations, and as a result the Machias Bay Area Transfer Station will make similar changes this week.

Effective Sunday, July 1, users of the Machias Bay Transfer Station and Recycling Center will be restricted to recycling newspapers, corrugated cardboard and metal cans only. Plastics, magazines, flat cardboard and other materials commonly recycled will now go into solid waste. 

Jessica T. GriffinJun 26,2018
