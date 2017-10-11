Chili Cook-off in Calais

Who makes the best chili in the region? Here’s your chance to find out. Everyone is invited to cook up his or her favorite chili recipe and submit it for this fabulous Cook-Off to be held Oct. 28, from 12 to 2 p.m. at Artemis’s Attic on Main Street. This event is part of the downtown Scarecrow Fest sponsored by Calais Downtown Revitalization Coalition (CDRC). Anyone can participate: organizations, churches, individuals, school classes, businesses, and even restaurants. There is no fee for the chili makers.