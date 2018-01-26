Machias

Children’s theater group resumes

The EAC’s Children’s Theater Workshop staged “The Bubbles, the Beatles, and the BFG” in 2015 and “The Curse of the Mona Lisa” in 2017, receiving in return bouquets of roses, ovations and looks of pained confusion from its adult audiences. No matter! We forge ahead into the unknown, because we are aware that theater is always about risk and certainly never for the faint of heart. A new season is currently underway. All those interested in acting, directing, set design, costume, or backstage roles are urged to join us Saturdays from 10-11:30 am (snacks provided!) at the EAC.

EditorJan 26,2018
