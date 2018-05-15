Machias

Children’s chorus to perform spring concert before international ‘trip of a lifetime’

 

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Members of the Washington County Children’s Chorus have been rehearsing together — in both French and English — for more than two years, and on Sunday, May 20, they’ll deliver their bilingual springtime concert in Machias. 

Then only weeks later a group of musicians, chaperones and 31 youth choristers from all over Washington County will depart Boston, stopping in Reykjavik, Iceland, and Geneva, Switzerland before reaching Burgundy, France — three passport stamps in one fell swoop.

May 15,2018
