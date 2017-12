The Washington County Children’s Chorus will present its “Répetoire de France” – Songs in the Holiday Spirit at two locations. On Sunday, Dec. 3, they will appear at the Christ Episcopal Church, 21 Key St., Eastport. On Sunday, Dec. 10, a repeat performance will be held at the People’s United Methodist Church, Third Ave & Summit St, in Baileyville. Both presentations start at 3 p.m.