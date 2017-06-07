Cheryl L. Stuart - Machias

Cheryl L. Stuart, 65, passed away on May 10 after a lengthy illness in Fontana Dam, NC. She was born January 24, 1952 in Manchester, NH, the daughter of the late Arthur O. and Eleanor (Wing) Goodridge.

Cheryl was a 1970 graduate of Bangor High School, and a 1974 graduate of the University of Maine at Machias. She began teaching at the Abraham Lincoln School in Bangor, and later at the Cutler Elementary School. She then enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom.

Cheryl loved traveling, hiking and camping. She also enjoyed knitting, crafts, and attending craft fairs. She especially enjoyed spending time with her poodle companion of 13 years, Dakota, and her loving family.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 41, years Philip J. Stuart ; son Lance P. Stuart and his wife Jaclyn of Marshfield ; mother-in-law Jeanette Stuart of Machias ; brothers and sisters-in law Stephen and Jeanne Stuart of Marshfield, Nancy and Randy Davis of Marshfield, Mary and Tom Hillman of South Portland, Gail Stuart of Biddeford; Aunts Carol Miller and partner Dale Nelson of Hampden, Sally Goodridge of Bangor, and Pat Goodridge of Largo, FL.

In addition to her parents, Cheryl was predeceased by her daughter, Heather L. Stuart; her father-in-law Harold Stuart Jr.; her Aunts and Uncles Luella and Burton Shaw of Presque Isle, Raymond and Eva Wing of Newport, Kenneth and Lucille Wing of Big Clifty, KY, Walter Miller of Hampden, Bob Jacques of Bangor, and Robert Goodridge of Largo, FL.

Graveside services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, June 10 at the Longfellow Cemetery, Machias.