Cherryfield murder suspect pleads not guilty

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

One of two people charged with the murder of Sally Shaw was arraigned at the Washington County Courthouse in Machias on Friday, Oct. 6.

Quaneysha Greeley, 19, entered the courtroom in handcuffs and stood with her attorneys, Jeff Davidson and Nathan Hodgkins. She entered a plea of not guilty to the charge of intentional or knowing murder.

Shaw’s body was found on the side of the road in Cherryfield on the morning of July 19. The autopsy report said that Shaw died of a single gunshot to the head.