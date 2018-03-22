Cherryfield and Milbridge news

Jason Snider of Cherryfield, and his cousin Joe Haskell recently participated in an ice fishing derby on Schoodic Lake in Brownville Junction. Snider first started ice fishing with his father when he was just three years old. He told me the story of how he got his leg stuck in a fishing hole that his father had just dug out. His father pulled him out and put him in the truck to get warm. Snider sometimes found it cold when he went ice fishing with his father but he was always well bundled up.. His father always tried to remember to bring a stove so that Jason could stay warm.