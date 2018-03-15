Machias

Cherryfield and Milbridge news

It has been a little over a decade since my brother David passed away. He had just turned 40 years old. He died of a genetic heart condition. The time spent with him was cherished. With every step that David took on this earth, every step that paved the way to greatness, every step turned him into being the best brother that he could be. David’s blond hair would wave in the cool air of a summer’s day, where the sun bleached the sky. His big, blue eyes would glow on a clear day. His muscles showed the evidence of doing all the farm chores over the years.

EditorMar 15,2018
