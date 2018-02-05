Cherryfield and Milbridge news

Norma Korenek doesn’t look a day of her age of 96. As I walked into Milbridge’s West Manor Apartment building, I noticed the door was open to where she lived. Sitting on her couch, she wore a checked, red blouse with red pants. Her white hair was covered up with an old-fashioned straw hat and she wore glasses.The smell of biscuits and some type of meat and vegetables floated down the hall, overtaking my senses. I could hear a television set, loudly blasting in the bedroom. The smell of wood glue rose from the living room floor.