Cherryfield and Milbridge news

Owen Beal, 77, of Milbridge, started lobster fishing with his father, baiting bait bags and measuring lobsters when he was just a teenager. The air outside had a chill to it as I got to Beal’s house for an interview. I walked in as dogs barked. One of his daughters, Mary, was cooking a steak. I could hear the steak splattering while it was cooking in the pan. I felt like I was in some steakhouse.The smell was breathtaking. I turned my attention to Beal whose face was raw and worked. He was happy. I could see the years on the water hadn’t caught up to him quite yet.