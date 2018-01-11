Cherryfield and Milbridge news

I was recently told about a heart-warming, miraculous story with a message about never giving up hope. It has been a three year journey for “Cinda”, Laura Merrill’s cat. She had been missing from her Milbridge home for three years and has now returned.

Merrill talked about the fall day when the cat went missing. “Cinda went outside with the other cats and she didn’t come back. I looked up and down the road. She might have gone in the woods. I called her for a week afterwards but never saw her again.”