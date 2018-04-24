Machias

Cherryfield and Milbridge

Morgan Allen Marin of Cherryfield came here nearly ten years ago from the Portland area. He first came to Franklin where he told me that he picked cherries and he fell out of a tree. He quit that job. As a few days passed he found his way to Cherryfield. Martin talked about it saying, “Portland and Cherryfield are worlds apart. It’s the same state. [Cherryfield] is connected to a small metropolitan. Portland is a college town. [Cherryfield] the girls are good looking and friendly and the men are hard working and fair-minded.”

Jessica T. Griffin
Apr 24, 2018
