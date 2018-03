by Phil Stuart

The Downeast Athletic Conference (DAC) recently honored their cheerleading All-Stars from the seven member schools that included DAC champs Sumner, Machias, Woodland and Calais.

The Tigers of Sumner, who finished third in the state behind Central of East Corinth and Lisbon, placed Gabby Richardson, Abigail Bell, Lauren Nault and Lauren Hanna on this year’s squad.