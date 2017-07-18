Charlie R. Farnsworth - Addison

EMCS Charlie R. Farnsworth Ret. Coast Guard, passed away June 25, 2017 in Ellsworth, Maine. He was predeceased by his parents Charlie and May (West) Farnsworth of Addison. He married Lois Wass on June 22, 1957.

His survivors included his wife of 60 years, his daughter and son-in-law Bonita and Juan Martinez of Irving, TX, and three sons; Charles Farnsworth, Nathaniel and his wife Lori Farnsworth, and Jerry Farnsworth of Addison..

He is also survived by his sister Darlene and her husband Douglas Dowling, his sister Dolly Jordan, and his brother John and his wife Lois Farnsworth, brother Bobbie Farnsworth, his sister-in-law Norma and her husband Lindy Lydick Sr. of Bucksport, and many nephews, nieces, and cousins.

He leaves behind three grandchildren; Shanna and Michael Clapps of Fort Worth, TX, Jennifer Nowatny of San Antonio, TX, and Jacob Nowatny of Muldrow, OK as well as three great grandchildren; Alexyss, Kaelyn, and Dean Clapps, and one aunt, Frances West.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Jessica Smith, his sisters Joyce Davis and Audrey Lewis, his brother-in-law Ralph Gray, and his brother Wyman Farnsworth.

He was a lifetime member of VFW Post 11553 in Harrington, as well as a member of American Legion Post #8 in Cherryfield.

He was drafted into the US Army in September of 1958 and served one of his two years in South Korea. In May 1961 he enlisted in the United States Coast Guard, from which he retired on July 1, 1979. During his time in the military he was stationed in Boston and Martha’s Vineyard, MA, Seattle, WA, as well as in Portland and Jonesport, ME.

He was an active member of the Indian River Grange and West Washington Pomona, as well as the Indian River Community Association. He enjoyed visiting the residents of Sunrise Care Facility in Jonesport, usually once a week.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. on July 20 at the DW Merritt School, Addison.