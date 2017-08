by Phil Stuart

After a decade of baseball in the fifties featuring premier teams like the Dixie Eagles, Jonesboro Jets and Eastport Lobsters, it was time for other teams to share the spotlight.

Dixie, Jonesboro and Eastport either disbanded or were unable to keep a roster full of quality players.

After Dixie’s Eagles won for the last time in 1959, a Dennysville squad coached by Alton Bell had a two-year run.