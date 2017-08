by Phil Stuart

The Chandler brothers of Jonesport won the annual Daughters of the Nile Golf Tourney at Barren View Country Club in Jonesboro on July 9, with a score of -11.

Orrin, Hedge and Roger, a trio of brothers, plus Jason Mawson, posted a one stroke victory over Elmer Wilcox, Duanne Smith, Scott Wilcox and Ralph Backman.

Third place went to Hawaiian vacation winner Nate Mugford, Zach Fenton, Josh Bassett and Jason Hixon with a -9.