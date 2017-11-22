Chamber invites public to Business After Hours Dec. 7

The Machias Bay Chamber of Commerce announces a Business After Hours celebration and ribbon cutting for two of our newest members: Merrimack Mortgage and Fedcap, both located in the US Post Office building at Machias. The dual event will be held from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7. All are invited, especially local businesses who will find a Business After Hours is a great networking opportunity. Come help the Chamber welcome these two new businesses to Machias.