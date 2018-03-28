Centre Street marks Holy Week

Everyone is invited to participate in the events marking Holy Week with the faith community of Centre Street Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, in Machias this week.

Maundy Thursday will be marked with a foot-washing service at 7 p.m., March 29, in the church vestry.

The sanctuary of Centre Street Church will be open for reflection on Good Friday, March 30. Drop by anytime between 2 and 7 p.m. and walk around to different Stations of the Cross, taking the time to meditate on what each one means to you.