Machias

Center Street Church sets Christmas Services

Centre Street Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, in downtown Machias is planning a number of services to observe and celebrate Christmas. 

During the 10 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Dec. 24, the Advent journey will be completed. That night, the traditional 7 p.m. service will conclude with a candlelight singing of “Silent Night.” An 11 p.m. service will consist of readings from around the globe, Christmas carols, and the ringing of the church’s Paul Revere bell at midnight to welcome Christmas Day.

EditorDec 13,2017
