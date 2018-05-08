Celebration of moms at Steuben library

To celebrate Moms, the Henry D. Moore Library and Community Center in Steuben is hosting a special event 10 a.m. Saturday, May 12.

Sons and daughters of all ages are invited to bring Mom for Muffins With Mom. The library will have a craft activity, a variety of beverages and, of course, muffins.

Admission is free. For more information, visit www.moorelibrary.org.

Steuben library to show “Ferdinand” The movie “Ferdinand” will be shown 6 p.m. Friday, May 18, at the Henry D. Moore Library and Community Center in Steuben.