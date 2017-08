Mezzo-soprano Thea Lobo. Submitted photo.

On Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. Machias Bay Chamber Concerts (MBCC) will present a concert featuring fêted mezzo-soprano Thea Lobo and piano/pianoforte virtuoso Sylvia Berry. Their program will include Frauenliebe und -leben by Robert Schumann, as well as various Lieder by Schumann and Franz Schubert. This will be the final concert of MBCC’s 2017 Season.