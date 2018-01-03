Celebrated Machias entertainer remembered

by Ruth Leubecker

Over many years Washington County has gained major recognition for its native diverse talents, ranging from athletes to basketmakers. However, rarely has celebrity from the entertainment field penetrated these ranks.

Broadway producer Andy Wiswell, who played in the Yale collegiate band with Rudy Vallee, won a Grammy in 1968 as best producer for “Hair,” and received further Grammy nominations for “Music Man” and Hello Dolly,” would be the notable exception.