Machias

CDC warns of unlicensed tattoo artist in East Machias

If you received a tattoo at the location, the CDC recommend you get tested for Hep C, Hep B and HIV immediately.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) has become aware of an unlicensed tattoo artist working out of their home in East Machias. The home is located at 16 Cove Road in East Machias. The CDC said they are not releasing a name of the individual because they believe the person has been operating under multiple aliases. 

EditorMar 28,2018
