Machias

CDC encourages screening during Lung Cancer Awareness Month

As the nation recognizes November as National Lung Cancer Awareness Month, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) encourages current and former smokers who are at high risk of developing lung cancer to talk with a health care provider about being screened for the disease. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death for both men and women in Maine, and in 2013, nearly 30 percent of all cancer deaths in Maine were due to lung cancer.

The full content of this page is available to subscribers only Click here to view Subscription option: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog

EditorNov 22,2017
Related Posts
No image
5 Police Officers shot and murdered in Dallas Texas by suspect who is angry at Police shootings in Baton Rouge and Minnesota
Bridge beginnings from Beals to Jonesport
All Around Milbridge, Including Steuben and Cherryfield