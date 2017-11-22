CDC encourages screening during Lung Cancer Awareness Month
As the nation recognizes November as National Lung Cancer Awareness Month, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) encourages current and former smokers who are at high risk of developing lung cancer to talk with a health care provider about being screened for the disease. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death for both men and women in Maine, and in 2013, nearly 30 percent of all cancer deaths in Maine were due to lung cancer.