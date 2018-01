by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Dale Miller was keeping an eye on a cat that had taken up residence in her barn when she noticed it limping after a snowstorm. “I decided to bring him in after Christmas. He was very pleasant, very sweet,” she said. “That was when I knew he had belonged to somebody, because he used a litter box.” Miller later discovered that the cat belonged to a neighbor, but roamed for weeks at a time.