Cobscook Community Learning Center in Trescott will host a Haunted Trail walk on Monday, Oct. 30th.

Cobscook Experiential Program students are putting this on to raise money to build electric guitars.

It will be spooky! It will be fun! It will be little-kid friendly from 4 - 6 pm, and a little creepier till 8 p.m. Donations welcome, refreshments available for purchase.

For more information, call 207-733-2233.