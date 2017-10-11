A new sign erected next to the Machias boat ramp on Route 1 warns drivers of imminent danger should they proceed toward the river. Poor visibility can often mask water until it’s too late, making signs like this a necessity. In 2013, two local women lost their lives after making a wrong turn on a foggy night and driving into the ocean in Roque Bluffs. On Sept. 27, a New York couple drove their car into Bass Harbor after making a wrong turn on a foggy night. The couple was rescued unharmed. Photo by Bill Kitchen